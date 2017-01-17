Federal judge to weigh in on Lafayett...

Federal judge to weigh in on Lafayette nail salon's racial discrimination lawsuit

A Baton Rouge federal judge said he is greatly troubled by allegations that state cosmetology board inspectors detain employees of Vietnamese-American nail salons, including one in Lafayette, during inspections of their facilities. Exotic Nails on Johnston Street is party to a lawsuit alleging the State Board of Cosmetology engages in racial discrimination and false imprisonment in its inspection practices.

