Ex-Lafayette City-President Joey Dure...

Ex-Lafayette City-President Joey Durel goes into real estate

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Durel left office last year after serving in the post for three consecutive terms. A news release says he now will work for Keaty Real Estate of Lafayette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Jan 9 BaboonChronicles 23
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Ufc gym (Jan '16) Jan 4 do it now 3
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Dec 26 Tahsa 2
Bars in Church Point (Jul '16) Dec 25 Gangsta 3
Panda Dec 22 Flash_62 3
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,888 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC