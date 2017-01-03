Edwards makes flurry of higher ed appointments
Edwards makes flurry of higher ed appointments New board members will likely face continuing cuts to colleges and universities. Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://tnsne.ws/2hOwMnP Blake David, of Lafayette; W. Clinton "Bubba" Rasberry, of Shreveport; and Charles McDonald, of Sterlington, were among a flurry of appointments to the state's top higher education boards by Gov. John Bel Edwards during the holidays.
