Don't miss these shows to watch and concerts in south Louisiana

Singer-songwriter Peyton McMahon performs Sunday at the River Riders Festival at Tin Roof's tap room in Baton Rouge. The event starts at 2 p.m. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY SHERRI MILLER - Alexis Marceaux plays drums and sings with Sweet Crude during the 2016 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival; the band performs Saturday at Spanish Moon with Ben Millburn and Sunglass Moustache.

