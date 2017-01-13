Diocese of Lafayette honors 94 at MLK...

Diocese of Lafayette honors 94 at MLK Award Ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

The Diocese of Lafayette honored 94 people during it's annual Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Mass and Award Ceremony. "When you think about reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, everything that he did was centered around the church," said Director of Black Catholic Ministries Stephanie Bernard, "So it is more than befitting to have a celebration in a church."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Jan 12 Briscoe 11
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Jan 9 BaboonChronicles 23
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Ufc gym (Jan '16) Jan 4 do it now 3
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Dec 26 Tahsa 2
Bars in Church Point (Jul '16) Dec 25 Gangsta 3
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Super Bowl
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,946,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC