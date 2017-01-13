Diocese of Lafayette honors 94 at MLK Award Ceremony
The Diocese of Lafayette honored 94 people during it's annual Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Mass and Award Ceremony. "When you think about reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, everything that he did was centered around the church," said Director of Black Catholic Ministries Stephanie Bernard, "So it is more than befitting to have a celebration in a church."
