Dat Dog plans expansion beyond New Or...

Dat Dog plans expansion beyond New Orleans, specifically in Gulf South

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Advocate

Dat Dog, a restaurant with four locations in New Orleans, will open its Lafayette location this spring. The chain plans to start franchising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12) 12 hr mantalk 7
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) 18 hr Username 13
Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09) 22 hr voice gig 89
Wandering, (Jun '16) Thu Just because 4
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Jan 9 BaboonChronicles 23
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
Ufc gym (Jan '16) Jan 4 do it now 3
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lafayette Parish was issued at January 21 at 8:53AM CST

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,122,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC