Cities explore environmental sensor networks
Johns Hopkins University graduate student Anna Scott has been leading a project to create a network of 300 environmental sensors around Baltimore to better monitor ozone and nitrogen dioxide. She was considering adding more sensors when she learned about the Environmental Protection Agency's Smart City Air Challenge, a competition that would fund installation of hundreds of air quality sensors and help cities share the data with the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Computer News.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Mon
|Rogue
|21
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|Dec 26
|Tahsa
|2
|Bars in Church Point (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Gangsta
|3
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
|Best Neurosurgeon ?
|Dec 19
|Proof
|3
|Officer Craig David (Mar '16)
|Dec 13
|window pain
|17
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC