BR charter school appeals to EBR school system to avoid closing

A low-performing charter school in Baton Rouge that the state has ordered to close in May has turned to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system to stay in business, but the superintendent says that after some thought he's against the idea. Rejecting pleas by parents, school leaders and community leaders who came out to support the school, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted Dec. 7 to close Baton Rouge Charter Academy in Mid-City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.