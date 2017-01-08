Body found in parked 18 wheeler at Ro...

Body found in parked 18 wheeler at Robichaux Center in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. A man whose dead body was found inside his 18 wheeler Sunday in the parking lot of the Robichaux Center, likely died of natural causes, police say.

