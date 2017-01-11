Board of Regents makes recommendations for changes to TOPS program
LAFAYETTE, La. There appears to be another change in the works for the state's higher education scholarship program TOPS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|Briscoe
|11
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Jan 9
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
|Ufc gym (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|do it now
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|Dec 26
|Tahsa
|2
|Bars in Church Point (Jul '16)
|Dec 25
|Gangsta
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC