Audit: Former Acadia Parish deputy al...

Audit: Former Acadia Parish deputy allegedly stole $194K

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

A former deputy and public information officer with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office allegedly stole $194,900 in cash from several parish law enforcement agencies, using it for personal purposes an investigative audit shows. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera released Monday the findings of the investigative audit requested by District Attorney Keith Stutes in May. Maxine Trahan, a former deputy and spokesperson for the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, was arrested in April and charged with felony theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10) Mon smith4190 172
Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12) Jan 21 mantalk 7
Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15) Jan 20 Username 13
Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09) Jan 20 voice gig 89
Wandering, (Jun '16) Jan 19 Just because 4
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Jan 9 BaboonChronicles 23
Church Point Booster Club Auction Jan 8 Citizen 15
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,759 • Total comments across all topics: 278,212,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC