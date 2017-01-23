Audit: Former Acadia Parish deputy allegedly stole $194K

A former deputy and public information officer with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office allegedly stole $194,900 in cash from several parish law enforcement agencies, using it for personal purposes an investigative audit shows. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera released Monday the findings of the investigative audit requested by District Attorney Keith Stutes in May. Maxine Trahan, a former deputy and spokesperson for the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, was arrested in April and charged with felony theft.

