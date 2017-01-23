Audit: Former Acadia Parish deputy allegedly stole $194K
A former deputy and public information officer with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office allegedly stole $194,900 in cash from several parish law enforcement agencies, using it for personal purposes an investigative audit shows. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera released Monday the findings of the investigative audit requested by District Attorney Keith Stutes in May. Maxine Trahan, a former deputy and spokesperson for the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, was arrested in April and charged with felony theft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inmate wants DNA tested in rape case (Nov '10)
|Mon
|smith4190
|172
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Jan 21
|mantalk
|7
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Jan 20
|Username
|13
|Radio Forecast Network (Dec '09)
|Jan 20
|voice gig
|89
|Wandering, (Jun '16)
|Jan 19
|Just because
|4
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Jan 9
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC