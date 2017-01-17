All kids' all the time: PBS offers content that's good for youngsters
Youngsters are now going to be able to get a dose of healthy digital content whenever and wherever they choose. Louisiana Public Broadcasting is joining PBS in the Monday launch of the PBS Kids channel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wandering, (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Citizen
|3
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Jan 12
|Briscoe
|11
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Jan 9
|BaboonChronicles
|23
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Jan 8
|Citizen
|15
|Ufc gym (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|do it now
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|Dec 26
|Tahsa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC