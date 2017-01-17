AG arrests man on house arrest for molestation - for child porn
A man arrested on child porn charges in Carencro was on house arrest for child molestation charges, court records show. Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Wednesday that his Cyber Crime Unit arrested six men across the state today for child pornography in recent days.
