2016 - Record Smashing Rainfalls

2016 - Record Smashing Rainfalls

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Year total rainfalls ranked from the 4th wettest in Lafayette, to the all-time wettest in New Iberia, Lake Arthur and Baton Rouge. Rain totals across the Acadiana area were generally in the 75-90 inch range with nearly 92 inches in Lake Arthur and 86 inches in New Iberia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) 22 hr Rogue 21
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Dec 26 Tahsa 2
Bars in Church Point (Jul '16) Dec 25 Gangsta 3
Panda Dec 22 Flash_62 3
Best Neurosurgeon ? Dec 19 Proof 3
Officer Craig David (Mar '16) Dec 13 window pain 17
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lafayette Parish was issued at January 03 at 11:10AM CST

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. South Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,688 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,485

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC