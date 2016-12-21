Work underway on The Lofts @ 6C

The development at the corner of Florida and Sixth streets will have 142 apartments and about 3,000 square feet of retail space, spread across a six-story building. At a ceremonial groundbreaking held Thursday, developer John O. Hearin said there will be 60 one-bedroom and 82 two-bedroom units, ranging in size from 700 square feet to 1,100 square feet.

