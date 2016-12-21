Woman steals Christmas packages from Lafayette Home / Courtesy of Lafayette PD
Lafayette police are looking for a real-life Grinch who stole Christmas packages from the doorstep of a Hub City home. Police say the female suspect snatched the packages from a home on Robert Lee Circle last Thursday around 5:20 p.m. The packages contained a shirt and watch valued at $400.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panda
|Thu
|Flash_62
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Melanie
|30
|Bars in Church Point
|Dec 21
|Disgusted
|2
|Best Neurosurgeon ?
|Dec 19
|Proof
|3
|Officer Craig David (Mar '16)
|Dec 13
|window pain
|17
|Thoughts of Gerald Segura/Parish Industries (May '11)
|Dec 12
|kitten
|7
|Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07)
|Dec 11
|Greezy McGill
|238
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC