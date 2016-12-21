'What are the options?': TOPS cuts spark scramble for tuition dollars
Like thousands of students statewide, LSU sophomore Jason Badeaux is scrambling to come up with money for the second semester amid unprecedented state budget cuts. The popular Taylor Opportunity Program for Students was trimmed to the point that students have to come up with nearly 60 percent of what in the past they could expect from the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panda
|Thu
|Flash_62
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Melanie
|30
|Bars in Church Point
|Dec 21
|Disgusted
|2
|Best Neurosurgeon ?
|Dec 19
|Proof
|3
|Officer Craig David (Mar '16)
|Dec 13
|window pain
|17
|Thoughts of Gerald Segura/Parish Industries (May '11)
|Dec 12
|kitten
|7
|Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07)
|Dec 11
|Greezy McGill
|238
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC