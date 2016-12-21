Way to Go: Bleisure trip
Warren and Mary Perrin, of Lafayette, traveled to New Brunswick, Canada, on Nov. 12-18 to research an upcoming book based on their Acadian ancestry. While there, they also attended the world premiere of the documentary 'Cajun Heart' by Phil Comeau and starring Zachary Richard, did research at the University of Moncton archives and museum, and interviewed elderly Acadians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|Dec 29
|mraaronmichael
|20
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|Dec 26
|Tahsa
|2
|Bars in Church Point
|Dec 25
|Gangsta
|3
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
|Best Neurosurgeon ?
|Dec 19
|Proof
|3
|Officer Craig David (Mar '16)
|Dec 13
|window pain
|17
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC