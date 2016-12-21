Way to Go: Bleisure trip

Way to Go: Bleisure trip

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Advocate

Warren and Mary Perrin, of Lafayette, traveled to New Brunswick, Canada, on Nov. 12-18 to research an upcoming book based on their Acadian ancestry. While there, they also attended the world premiere of the documentary 'Cajun Heart' by Phil Comeau and starring Zachary Richard, did research at the University of Moncton archives and museum, and interviewed elderly Acadians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12) Dec 29 mraaronmichael 20
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 27 MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Dec 26 Tahsa 2
Bars in Church Point Dec 25 Gangsta 3
Panda Dec 22 Flash_62 3
Best Neurosurgeon ? Dec 19 Proof 3
Officer Craig David (Mar '16) Dec 13 window pain 17
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,807 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,647

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC