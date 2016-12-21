Way to Go: Bleisure trip

Warren and Mary Perrin, of Lafayette, traveled to New Brunswick, Canada, on Nov. 12-18 to research an upcoming book based on their Acadian ancestry. While there, they also attended the world premiere of the documentary 'Cajun Heart' by Phil Comeau and starring Zachary Richard, did research at the University of Moncton archives and museum, and interviewed elderly Acadians.

