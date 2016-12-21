Wanted Lafayette fugitive considered armed and dangerous
Police remind the public that anyone found to be aiding, preventing apprehension or harboring this fugitive will be placed under arrest for the appropriate offense upon his capture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Tue
|MINION
|31
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|Dec 26
|Tahsa
|2
|Bars in Church Point
|Dec 25
|Gangsta
|3
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
|Best Neurosurgeon ?
|Dec 19
|Proof
|3
|Officer Craig David (Mar '16)
|Dec 13
|window pain
|17
|Thoughts of Gerald Segura/Parish Industries (May '11)
|Dec 12
|kitten
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC