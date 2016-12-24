Suspects arrested in shooting of pizz...

Suspects arrested in shooting of pizza delivery driver

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 54-year-old pizza delivery man Friday. Ferris Martin, 22, and Kevin Morrison, 30, both of Lafayette, have been arrested and are charged with the first-degree murder of William D. Kline, of Duson.

