Suspects arrested in shooting of pizza delivery driver
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 54-year-old pizza delivery man Friday. Ferris Martin, 22, and Kevin Morrison, 30, both of Lafayette, have been arrested and are charged with the first-degree murder of William D. Kline, of Duson.
