Scott to drop rural fire response over LCG contract dispute
"Now of course, if some agreement is reached before midnight on Dec. 26th, then everything goes back to normal," said Benoit. "We're fortunate in that Lafayette does have the capacity to provide those services, and will provide those services," said Robideaux.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panda
|Thu
|Flash_62
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Melanie
|30
|Bars in Church Point
|Dec 21
|Disgusted
|2
|Best Neurosurgeon ?
|Dec 19
|Proof
|3
|Officer Craig David (Mar '16)
|Dec 13
|window pain
|17
|Thoughts of Gerald Segura/Parish Industries (May '11)
|Dec 12
|kitten
|7
|Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07)
|Dec 11
|Greezy McGill
|238
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC