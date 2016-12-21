Police Reports

Police Reports

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Banner-Tribune

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests: A 14 year old juvenile, of Coushatta Drive, of Charenton, was arrested Friday and charged with theft and disorderly conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Banner-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) 18 hr MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Mon Tahsa 2
Bars in Church Point Sun Gangsta 3
Panda Dec 22 Flash_62 3
Best Neurosurgeon ? Dec 19 Proof 3
Officer Craig David (Mar '16) Dec 13 window pain 17
Thoughts of Gerald Segura/Parish Industries (May '11) Dec 12 kitten 7
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,980 • Total comments across all topics: 277,398,933

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC