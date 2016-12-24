Parents warned after suspicious male approaches children on W. St. Mary Blvd. in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA- Lafayette Police say at approximately 4:30pm Saturday they responded to a report of a suspicious subject approaching children in the 2300 block of W. St. Mary Blvd. According to the children, an unknown white male in an older white minivan approached three children outside of their home and instructed them to get into his vehicle. The children described the driver as an older white male.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|18 hr
|Tahsa
|2
|Bars in Church Point
|Sun
|Gangsta
|3
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Melanie
|30
|Best Neurosurgeon ?
|Dec 19
|Proof
|3
|Officer Craig David (Mar '16)
|Dec 13
|window pain
|17
|Thoughts of Gerald Segura/Parish Industries (May '11)
|Dec 12
|kitten
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC