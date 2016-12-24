Parents warned after suspicious male approaches children on W. St. Mary Blvd. in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA- Lafayette Police say at approximately 4:30pm Saturday they responded to a report of a suspicious subject approaching children in the 2300 block of W. St. Mary Blvd. According to the children, an unknown white male in an older white minivan approached three children outside of their home and instructed them to get into his vehicle. The children described the driver as an older white male.

