Need New Year's Eve plans in Baton Rouge and Lafayette? Check out these events.

Fireworks light up the night sky to welcome in 2016 during Red Stick Revelry, Baton Rouge's New Year's Eve celebration. The event returns Saturday with family events starting at 11 a.m. and music from Phat Hat at 9 p.m. ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING -- The Old State Capitol looms, background, as Baton Rouge's 'Red Stick' LED light structure rests at the top of its pole right before the start of 2016.

