Louisiana electors unanimously vote Trump Pence
Protestors gathered outside of the capitol, while others sat in the Senate chambers and booed as votes were cast for Trump. "I think that is who we are as a nation that we want to stand up very strongly for what we believe and take it right to the very end and I think that is what they have done," Charlie Buckels, the elector representing the Third Congressional District, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panda
|Thu
|Flash_62
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Melanie
|30
|Bars in Church Point
|Dec 21
|Disgusted
|2
|Best Neurosurgeon ?
|Dec 19
|Proof
|3
|Officer Craig David (Mar '16)
|Dec 13
|window pain
|17
|Thoughts of Gerald Segura/Parish Industries (May '11)
|Dec 12
|kitten
|7
|Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07)
|Dec 11
|Greezy McGill
|238
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC