Louisiana casts all 8 of its electoral votes in favor of President-elect Donald J. Trump
Monday, in the face of unprecedented harassment, all eight Louisiana electors voted to elect Donald J. Trump as President of the United States and Mike Pence as Vice President of the United States. In November, over 58 percent of Louisiana's voters cast their ballots for the Trump/Pence ticket.
