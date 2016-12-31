LCG: Two sandbagging stations have op...

LCG: Two sandbagging stations have opened for area residents

Saturday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. Lafayette Parish Residents wishing to sandbag their property may access sandbags at one of two locations: North District sandbagging is at the compost facility, located at 400 N Dugas Road and South District sandbags will be available at 1017 Fortune Road in Youngsville.

