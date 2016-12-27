Lafayette woman arrested after rollin...

Lafayette woman arrested after rolling marijuana cigarette in front of unmarked police car

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

A Lafayette woman was arrested in Jennings this morning after rolling a marijuana cigarette while parked next to an unmarked Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff's patrol car. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said the detective tapped on the window to get the woman's attention and showed her his badge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Tue MINION 31
June Henry aka Arthor Henry Dec 26 Tahsa 2
Bars in Church Point Dec 25 Gangsta 3
Panda Dec 22 Flash_62 3
Best Neurosurgeon ? Dec 19 Proof 3
Officer Craig David (Mar '16) Dec 13 window pain 17
Thoughts of Gerald Segura/Parish Industries (May '11) Dec 12 kitten 7
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,004 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,452

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC