Lafayette woman arrested after rolling marijuana cigarette in front of unmarked police car
A Lafayette woman was arrested in Jennings this morning after rolling a marijuana cigarette while parked next to an unmarked Jefferson Davis Parish sheriff's patrol car. Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said the detective tapped on the window to get the woman's attention and showed her his badge.
