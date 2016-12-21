Lafayette Police Department no longer investigating its own officer-involved shootings
The Lafayette Police Department is no longer investigating its own officer-involved shootings, reversing a practice put in place a few years ago under past Police Chief Jim Craft. Cpl. Karl Ratcliff, a department spokesperson, said the policy changed some time prior to new Police Chief Toby Aguillard's appointment last month, although it's unclear whether the decision happened under Craft's leadership or under interim Chief Reginald Tatum's.
