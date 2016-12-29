A Lafayette man is behind bars after he was found in a reported stolen vehicle belonging to a Broussard residence. Chief Brannon Decou says the suspect, Jessie St. Julien, 25, allegedly forced his way into the victim's residence and stole the Ford pickup truck and a small steel safe containing a large sum of money, personal documents, passports, prescription drugs and a handgun.

