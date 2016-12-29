Jessie St. Julien
A Lafayette man is behind bars after he was found in a reported stolen vehicle belonging to a Broussard residence. Chief Brannon Decou says the suspect, Jessie St. Julien, 25, allegedly forced his way into the victim's residence and stole the Ford pickup truck and a small steel safe containing a large sum of money, personal documents, passports, prescription drugs and a handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen fatally shot by Breaux Bridge police (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|mraaronmichael
|20
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 27
|MINION
|31
|June Henry aka Arthor Henry
|Dec 26
|Tahsa
|2
|Bars in Church Point
|Dec 25
|Gangsta
|3
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
|Best Neurosurgeon ?
|Dec 19
|Proof
|3
|Officer Craig David (Mar '16)
|Dec 13
|window pain
|17
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC