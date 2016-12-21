Facing revenue cut, Scott Fire Department plans to stop responding to fires in rural areas
Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, left, and Fire Department Chief Robert Benoit speak at a press conference Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016 at Lafayette City Hall in Lafayette, La. The press conference was called to discus the changes to fire protection services provided to certain parts of the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panda
|Thu
|Flash_62
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Melanie
|30
|Bars in Church Point
|Dec 21
|Disgusted
|2
|Best Neurosurgeon ?
|Dec 19
|Proof
|3
|Officer Craig David (Mar '16)
|Dec 13
|window pain
|17
|Thoughts of Gerald Segura/Parish Industries (May '11)
|Dec 12
|kitten
|7
|Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07)
|Dec 11
|Greezy McGill
|238
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC