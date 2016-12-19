Crowley Police investigating late nig...

Crowley Police investigating late night shooting

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect responsible for a shooting that left one person injured in Crowley. Chief Jimmy Broussard said the suspect fired multiple shots into a home in the 400 block of Ross Avenue around 10:30 Sunday night.

