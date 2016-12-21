Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette a...

Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area Busiuness Briefs for Dec. 25, 2016

Bollinger Shipyards in Lockport has delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard the John McCormick fast response cutter, the 21st vessel in the Sentinel-class program. The 154-foot John McCormick will be stationed in the 17th Coast Guard District in Ketchikan, Alaska, defending the nation's interests in the Alaskan maritime region.

