All Louisiana state troopers getting body cameras in new program
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK -- Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Deputy Shannon Deshotel holds his TASER Axon Flex body camera during a press conference to announce and demonstrate the department's new body cameras Thursday, March 31, 2016, at the Sheriff's Office in Lafayette, La. Fifty of the cameras went into use by deputies Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panda
|Dec 22
|Flash_62
|3
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Melanie
|30
|Bars in Church Point
|Dec 21
|Disgusted
|2
|Best Neurosurgeon ?
|Dec 19
|Proof
|3
|Officer Craig David (Mar '16)
|Dec 13
|window pain
|17
|Thoughts of Gerald Segura/Parish Industries (May '11)
|Dec 12
|kitten
|7
|Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07)
|Dec 11
|Greezy McGill
|238
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC