Acadiana soldiers come home for the h...

Acadiana soldiers come home for the holidays

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Some local military families received an early Christmas gift Wednesday as a bus load of soldiers returned to Lafayette for the holidays. One by one soldiers stepped off of a Greyhound bus and into Downtown Lafayette, where their families greeted them with cheers, signs and plenty of hugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Panda Dec 22 Flash_62 3
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Dec 21 Melanie 30
Bars in Church Point Dec 21 Disgusted 2
Best Neurosurgeon ? Dec 19 Proof 3
Officer Craig David (Mar '16) Dec 13 window pain 17
Thoughts of Gerald Segura/Parish Industries (May '11) Dec 12 kitten 7
Louisiana's Child Support System (Jul '07) Dec 11 Greezy McGill 238
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Lafayette, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,180 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,252

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC