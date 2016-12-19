6-year-old playing with lighter starts fire at Lafayette motel
At 9:57 a.m. Monday, Lafayette firefighters responded to the Super 8 Motel at 2224 NE Evangeline Thruway for a mattress fire in a room on the second floor. When firefighters arrived, the sprinkler system had activated and extinguished the fire.
