West Lafayette joins Paris climate accord efforts
West Lafayette joins Paris climate agreement efforts The city council unanimously passed a resolution to support the Paris agreement. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2tRKmOr Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris climate change accord on June 2, 2017 in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police enforce fireworks laws (Jul '08)
|20 hr
|Carol
|9
|Anyone good at making brochures/pamplets?
|Jun 24
|The Guy
|1
|Robotic surgery improves hysterectomy (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Annobranna16
|19
|10s
|Jun 12
|U stink
|3
|guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14)
|Jun '17
|Try Again
|12
|Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown
|Jun '17
|gin0731
|1
|Roger Homeier
|Jun '17
|be safe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC