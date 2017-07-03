Bronson Hensley Sr.

Bronson will be missed by his loving sons, Bronson Hensley Jr. of Deputy, Indiana, Danny Ray Hensley of Hanover, Indiana, Travis Hensley of Deputy, Indiana and Harve Hensley of Lafayette, Indiana; his loving daughter, Amanda Hensley of Greensburg, Indiana; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday by Pastor Mike Shuler at the Solid Rock Community Church, 3203 N. Blanton Road, near Scottsburg, Indiana.

