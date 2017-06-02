WANE says goodbye and good luck to Ho...

WANE says goodbye and good luck to Holly Campbell

Friday Jun 2 Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Holly has joined the city of Fort Wayne's Animal Care & Control as its Community Relations and Education Specialist. She signed off for the final time at WANE on Friday, June 2. Holly joined WANE in spring 2015 after reporting for three years at WANE's sister station, WLFI in Lafayette, Indiana.

