Site search delays Indiana countya s needle-exchange program
An Indiana county has yet to start its needle-exchange program for intravenous drug users more than six months after local and state officials gave their approval. The Tippecanoe County Health Department has been trying to find a location for distributing the clean needles in an effort to curb the spread of diseases such as hepatitis C and HIV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robotic surgery improves hysterectomy (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Annobranna16
|19
|10s
|Jun 12
|U stink
|3
|guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14)
|Jun 7
|Try Again
|12
|Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown
|Jun 4
|gin0731
|1
|Roger Homeier
|Jun 4
|be safe
|1
|I'm Thinking of Moving To Lafayette (Jan '13)
|May 29
|Biggerballs
|6
|Community/bulletin board locations.
|May 23
|slate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC