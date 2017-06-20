Site search delays Indiana countya s ...

Site search delays Indiana countya s needle-exchange program

28 min ago Read more: The Tribune

An Indiana county has yet to start its needle-exchange program for intravenous drug users more than six months after local and state officials gave their approval. The Tippecanoe County Health Department has been trying to find a location for distributing the clean needles in an effort to curb the spread of diseases such as hepatitis C and HIV.

