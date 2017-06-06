Scott D. Swingle

Scott D. Swingle

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Daily Journal

He was a 1999 graduate of McCutcheon High School in Lafayette, and a 2004 graduate of Ivy Tech Lafayette, where he received his degree in computer information systems. He was a huge fan of the Buffalo Bills, binge-watching Netflix, playing fantasy football and traveling abroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14) Wed Try Again 12
10s Jun 6 HolySmokes1 2
News Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown Jun 4 gin0731 1
Roger Homeier Jun 4 be safe 1
I'm Thinking of Moving To Lafayette (Jan '13) May 29 Biggerballs 6
Community/bulletin board locations. May 23 slate 1
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Apr '17 Joannegipson 4
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,652,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC