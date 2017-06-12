Purdue, WestGate, Crane joins forces for research, commercialization advancements
ODON, Ind., CRANE, Ind. and WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - WestGate Authority, Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division , Purdue University and Purdue Research Foundation will combine strengths to advance educational, research and development, and technology commercialization across Indiana and elsewhere, officials announced Monday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robotic surgery improves hysterectomy (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Annobranna16
|19
|10s
|Jun 12
|U stink
|3
|guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14)
|Jun 7
|Try Again
|12
|Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown
|Jun 4
|gin0731
|1
|Roger Homeier
|Jun 4
|be safe
|1
|I'm Thinking of Moving To Lafayette (Jan '13)
|May 29
|Biggerballs
|6
|Community/bulletin board locations.
|May 23
|slate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC