NBA Draft 2017: Full recap of first a...

NBA Draft 2017: Full recap of first and second round selections

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Rip City Project

JUNE 22: Zach Collins walks to stage after being drafted tenth overall by the Sacramento Kings during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rip City Project.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robotic surgery improves hysterectomy (Jan '09) Jun 13 Annobranna16 19
10s Jun 12 U stink 3
guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14) Jun 7 Try Again 12
News Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown Jun 4 gin0731 1
Roger Homeier Jun 4 be safe 1
I'm Thinking of Moving To Lafayette (Jan '13) May 29 Biggerballs 6
Community/bulletin board locations. May '17 slate 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC