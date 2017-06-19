Lafayette police arrest Chicago man f...

Lafayette police arrest Chicago man for alleged burglary, then exposing himself

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Lafayette police say they arrested a Chicago man after two reports of uninvited entry into other people's residences, one involving the man exposing himself. Lafayette police were called to the 900 block of Julia Lane on Sunday around 5:30 a.m. on a report of a burglary in progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Robotic surgery improves hysterectomy (Jan '09) Jun 13 Annobranna16 19
10s Jun 12 U stink 3
guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14) Jun 7 Try Again 12
News Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown Jun 4 gin0731 1
Roger Homeier Jun 4 be safe 1
I'm Thinking of Moving To Lafayette (Jan '13) May 29 Biggerballs 6
Community/bulletin board locations. May 23 slate 1
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC