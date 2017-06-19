Lafayette police arrest Chicago man for alleged burglary, then exposing himself
Lafayette police say they arrested a Chicago man after two reports of uninvited entry into other people's residences, one involving the man exposing himself. Lafayette police were called to the 900 block of Julia Lane on Sunday around 5:30 a.m. on a report of a burglary in progress.
