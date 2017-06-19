Judge Busch tells governor he will re...

Judge Busch tells governor he will resign

LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Judge Thomas Busch, saying "the time is just right to move on," will step down from the bench in Tippecanoe Circuit Court at the end of the year.

