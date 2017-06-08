Indiana teens may legally posses fire...

Indiana teens may legally posses firearms in somea

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Journal and Courier

A vintage World War II rifle used in accidental shooting was a birthday gift. Indiana law allows teens to possess firearms in some situations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lafayette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14) Jun 7 Try Again 12
10s Jun 6 HolySmokes1 2
News Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown Jun 4 gin0731 1
Roger Homeier Jun 4 be safe 1
I'm Thinking of Moving To Lafayette (Jan '13) May 29 Biggerballs 6
Community/bulletin board locations. May 23 slate 1
ISO family of Thomas Matthew Farrell (Senior).... (Jun '15) Apr '17 Joannegipson 4
See all Lafayette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lafayette Forum Now

Lafayette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lafayette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lafayette, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,094 • Total comments across all topics: 281,675,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC