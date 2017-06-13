Indiana man chases home invasion susp...

Indiana man chases home invasion suspects, exchanges gunfire

12 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Police say a northern Indiana man jumped into his car and chased three men after they entered his home in the middle of the night. Lafayette police say the man exchanged gunfire with the three suspects, who fled on foot after the stolen car they were driving blew a tire during that pursuit.

