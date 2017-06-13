Indiana man chases home invasion suspects, exchanges gunfire
Police say a northern Indiana man jumped into his car and chased three men after they entered his home in the middle of the night. Lafayette police say the man exchanged gunfire with the three suspects, who fled on foot after the stolen car they were driving blew a tire during that pursuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robotic surgery improves hysterectomy (Jan '09)
|10 min
|Annobranna16
|19
|10s
|Mon
|U stink
|3
|guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14)
|Jun 7
|Try Again
|12
|Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown
|Jun 4
|gin0731
|1
|Roger Homeier
|Jun 4
|be safe
|1
|I'm Thinking of Moving To Lafayette (Jan '13)
|May 29
|Biggerballs
|6
|Community/bulletin board locations.
|May 23
|slate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC