Former clerk employee faces hefty restitution bill for thefts Former clerk employee ordered to pay back three times the amount she stole. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2tN1Fx7 Kerri L. Smith, a former Tippecanoe County clerk employee, arrived for her initial hearing in January on a charge of theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.