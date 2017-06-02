Could you uncover child sex abuse in Lafayette? 'Stewards of Children' are needed to identify the telltale signs of child sexual abuse in both victims and perpetrators. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2rMMy9g Blue and silver pin wheels in honor of April as child abuse prevention month are placed in front of the West Lafayette Police Department headquarters Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in West Lafayette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.