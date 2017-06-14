Both Greater Lafayette Marsh Supermarkets will close
Both Greater Lafayette Marsh Supermarkets will close It was announced on Wednesday that Marsh will close all unsold locations, which includes the two in Greater Lafayette. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2stvGod On Tuesday, Marsh announced it has secured two different buyers, Kroger and Generative Growth LLC , for 26 of its stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.
Add your comments below
Lafayette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robotic surgery improves hysterectomy (Jan '09)
|Jun 13
|Annobranna16
|19
|10s
|Jun 12
|U stink
|3
|guys in lafayette NOT to date (Oct '14)
|Jun 7
|Try Again
|12
|Bangert: A scene from Lafayette's next downtown
|Jun 4
|gin0731
|1
|Roger Homeier
|Jun 4
|be safe
|1
|I'm Thinking of Moving To Lafayette (Jan '13)
|May 29
|Biggerballs
|6
|Community/bulletin board locations.
|May 23
|slate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lafayette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC