Both Greater Lafayette Marsh Supermarkets will close

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Journal and Courier

Both Greater Lafayette Marsh Supermarkets will close It was announced on Wednesday that Marsh will close all unsold locations, which includes the two in Greater Lafayette. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2stvGod On Tuesday, Marsh announced it has secured two different buyers, Kroger and Generative Growth LLC , for 26 of its stores.

